Oil States International Inc. (NYSE: OIS) Could Be A Good Bet If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 1.01 million shares of the Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS) were traded, and its beta was 3.44. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.11, and it changed around $0.23 or 3.34% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $409.96M. OIS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.70, offering almost -22.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.42, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 37.83% since then. We note from Oil States International Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.12 million.

Oil States International Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended OIS as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Oil States International Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.13 for the current quarter.

Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS) trade information

Instantly OIS has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.34% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.31 on Tuesday, 03/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.74%. The company’s shares are currently up 43.06% year-to-date, but still up 6.76% over the last five days. On the other hand, Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS) is 35.95% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 14.65% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OIS is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -40.65% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 29.68% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Oil States International Inc. (OIS) estimates and forecasts

Oil States International Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 9.55 percent over the past six months and at a 78.95% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 40.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 53.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -10.10%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $159.92 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Oil States International Inc. to make $162.87 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $137.38 million and $125.59 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 16.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 29.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -2.80%. Oil States International Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 86.90% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -6.99% per year for the next five years.

OIS Dividends

Oil States International Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 26 and May 02.

Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.22% of Oil States International Inc. shares, and 90.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.03%. Oil States International Inc. stock is held by 207 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 17.11% of the shares, which is about 10.5 million shares worth $52.18 million.

FMR, LLC, with 8.76% or 5.38 million shares worth $26.72 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 4.31 million shares worth $21.41 million, making up 7.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF held roughly 2.74 million shares worth around $13.62 million, which represents about 4.47% of the total shares outstanding.