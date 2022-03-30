Oblong Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLG): A Stock Worth Thinking About Today

In the last trading session, 1.12 million shares of the Oblong Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLG) were traded, and its beta was 2.13. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.84, and it changed around $0.26 or 45.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $26.21M. OBLG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.22, offering almost -521.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.46, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 45.24% since then. We note from Oblong Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 97.07K.

Oblong Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended OBLG as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Oblong Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.14 for the current quarter.

Oblong Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLG) trade information

Instantly OBLG has showed a green trend with a performance of 45.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.9000 on Tuesday, 03/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.67%. The company’s shares are currently down -18.35% year-to-date, but still up 55.89% over the last five days. On the other hand, Oblong Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLG) is 10.69% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 59140.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.37 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 83.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OBLG is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -495.24% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -495.24% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Oblong Inc. (OBLG) estimates and forecasts

Oblong Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -60.70 percent over the past six months and at a 74.32% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.00%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -48.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.9 million in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -51.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -19.50%.

OBLG Dividends

Oblong Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 24 and March 31.

Oblong Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.90% of Oblong Inc. shares, and 52.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 58.62%. Oblong Inc. stock is held by 27 institutions, with StepStone Group LP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 11.98% of the shares, which is about 3.69 million shares worth $7.75 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 11.11% or 3.42 million shares worth $7.19 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.35 million shares worth $0.74 million, making up 1.14% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.12 million shares worth around $0.24 million, which represents about 0.38% of the total shares outstanding.