Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) Stock Forecast: Bullish Signals Pointing To $114.22 In 2022

In today’s recent session, 0.66 million shares of the Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) have been traded, and its beta is 0.57. Most recently the company’s share price was $88.26, and it changed around $0.75 or 0.86% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $212.10B. NVS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $95.17, offering almost -7.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $79.09, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 10.39% since then. We note from Novartis AG’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.63 million.

Novartis AG stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 14 recommended NVS as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Novartis AG is expected to report earnings per share of $1.44 for the current quarter.

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) trade information

Instantly NVS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.86% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 88.29 on Tuesday, 03/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.03%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.05% year-to-date, but still up 1.86% over the last five days. On the other hand, Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) is 0.06% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $95.41, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 7.49% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NVS is forecast to be at a low of $75.09 and a high of $114.22. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -29.41% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 14.92% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Novartis AG (NVS) estimates and forecasts

Novartis AG share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 6.33 percent over the past six months and at a 0.64% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 5.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -5.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -6.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $12.81 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Novartis AG to make $13.42 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 2.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 30.60%. Novartis AG earnings are expected to increase by 202.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 5.22% per year for the next five years.

NVS Dividends

Novartis AG’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.66 percent and its annual dividend per share was 3.20. It is important to note, however, that the 3.66% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.01% of Novartis AG shares, and 9.56% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.56%.