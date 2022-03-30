Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE: NWN) Is Something To Consider Today.

In today’s recent session, 1.1 million shares of the Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE:NWN) have been traded, and its beta is 0.47. Most recently the company’s share price was $50.74, and it changed around -$4.74 or -8.54% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.67B. NWN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $57.63, offering almost -13.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $43.07, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 15.12% since then. We note from Northwest Natural Holding Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 200.01K.

Northwest Natural Holding Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended NWN as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Northwest Natural Holding Company is expected to report earnings per share of $1.27 for the current quarter.

Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE:NWN) trade information

Instantly NWN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -8.54% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 55.69 on Tuesday, 03/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.89%. The company’s shares are currently up 13.74% year-to-date, but still up 5.40% over the last five days. On the other hand, Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE:NWN) is 6.67% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.83 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.29 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $55.71, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 8.92% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NWN is forecast to be at a low of $45.00 and a high of $74.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -45.84% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 11.31% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) estimates and forecasts

Northwest Natural Holding Company share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 21.32 percent over the past six months and at a 0.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 5.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -25.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 2.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $264.11 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Northwest Natural Holding Company to make $318.97 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $260.27 million and $315.95 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 2.60%. Northwest Natural Holding Company earnings are expected to increase by 11.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 5.90% per year for the next five years.

NWN Dividends

Northwest Natural Holding Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 24 and February 28. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.48 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.93. It is important to note, however, that the 3.48% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 3.28 per year.

Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE:NWN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.04% of Northwest Natural Holding Company shares, and 73.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 74.29%. Northwest Natural Holding Company stock is held by 313 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 17.25% of the shares, which is about 5.29 million shares worth $258.11 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 11.74% or 3.6 million shares worth $175.65 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 2.16 million shares worth $105.19 million, making up 7.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.87 million shares worth around $42.65 million, which represents about 2.85% of the total shares outstanding.