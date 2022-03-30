New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB): Historical Performance And Trend

In today’s recent session, 1.62 million shares of the New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) have been traded, and its beta is 0.92. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.02, and it changed around -$0.12 or -1.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.14B. NYCB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.33, offering almost -30.04% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.73, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 2.63% since then. We note from New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.48 million.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) trade information

Instantly NYCB has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.12% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.18 on Tuesday, 03/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.43%. The company’s shares are currently down -8.76% year-to-date, but still up 1.09% over the last five days. On the other hand, New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) is -3.47% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 40.51 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.38 day(s).

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) estimates and forecasts

New York Community Bancorp Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -14.24 percent over the past six months and at a 12.90% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -12.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -20.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 13.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 17.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $324.05 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect New York Community Bancorp Inc. to make $348.53 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $307.92 million and $317.66 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 5.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 9.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 3.40%.

NYCB Dividends

New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 25 and April 29. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 6.10 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.68. It is important to note, however, that the 6.10% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 5.94 per year.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.93% of New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares, and 64.91% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 66.19%. New York Community Bancorp Inc. stock is held by 519 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 12.16% of the shares, which is about 56.53 million shares worth $727.57 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.93% or 46.17 million shares worth $594.24 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 12.56 million shares worth $156.15 million, making up 2.70% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 12.55 million shares worth around $161.48 million, which represents about 2.70% of the total shares outstanding.