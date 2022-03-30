nCino Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In the last trading session, 1.2 million shares of the nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $46.20, and it changed around $3.95 or 9.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.18B. NCNO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $79.43, offering almost -71.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $37.65, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.51% since then. We note from nCino Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 924.97K.

nCino Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended NCNO as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. nCino Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.09 for the current quarter.

nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) trade information

Instantly NCNO has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.35% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 46.50 on Tuesday, 03/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.65%. The company’s shares are currently down -15.79% year-to-date, but still up 3.03% over the last five days. On the other hand, nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) is 0.59% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $71.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 35.54% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NCNO is forecast to be at a low of $57.00 and a high of $90.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -94.81% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -23.38% from its current level to reach the projected low.

nCino Inc. (NCNO) estimates and forecasts

nCino Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -35.31 percent over the past six months and at a 23.08% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -50.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 25.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 31.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $69.16 million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect nCino Inc. to make $75.87 million in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 22.20%.

nCino Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -50.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 15.50% per year for the next five years.

NCNO Dividends

nCino Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 29 and April 04.

nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.62% of nCino Inc. shares, and 91.37% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.82%.