Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 1.17 million shares of the Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.26, and it changed around $0.12 or 2.90% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $798.15M. MKFG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.07, offering almost -183.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.95, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.75% since then. We note from Markforged Holding Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.26 million.

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) trade information

Instantly MKFG has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.90% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.33 on Tuesday, 03/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.62%. The company’s shares are currently down -20.67% year-to-date, but still up 0.71% over the last five days. On the other hand, Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) is 9.51% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.17 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.78 day(s).

Markforged Holding Corporation (MKFG) estimates and forecasts

Markforged Holding Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -41.16 percent over the past six months and at a -1,066.67% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 19.10%.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $24.51 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Markforged Holding Corporation to make $23.25 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

MKFG Dividends

Markforged Holding Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 38.52% of Markforged Holding Corporation shares, and 42.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 68.78%. Markforged Holding Corporation stock is held by 65 institutions, with Summit Partners, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 7.82% of the shares, which is about 14.53 million shares worth $95.3 million.

ARK Investment Management, LLC, with 5.01% or 9.31 million shares worth $61.06 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 9.46 million shares worth $62.35 million, making up 5.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund held roughly 4.23 million shares worth around $27.76 million, which represents about 2.28% of the total shares outstanding.