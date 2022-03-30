LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today – Marketing Sentinel
In the last trading session, 2.23 million shares of the LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.57, and it changed around $0.77 or 27.50% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $369.89M. LIAN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.37, offering almost -358.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.61, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.89% since then. We note from LianBio’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 292.48K.

LianBio stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended LIAN as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. LianBio is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.71 for the current quarter.

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) trade information

Instantly LIAN has showed a green trend with a performance of 27.50% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.69 on Tuesday, 03/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.25%. The company’s shares are currently down -42.05% year-to-date, but still up 23.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) is -22.39% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.28, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 79.34% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LIAN is forecast to be at a low of $7.84 and a high of $24.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -572.27% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -119.61% from its current level to reach the projected low.

LianBio (LIAN) estimates and forecasts

LianBio earnings are expected to increase by -473.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 38.70% per year for the next five years.

LIAN Dividends

LianBio’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of LianBio shares, and 6.66% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.66%.

