Let’s Talk About Wall Street’s Projection For Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNOA).

In today’s recent session, 4.05 million shares of the Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) have been traded, and its beta is 0.79. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.67, and it changed around $0.31 or 9.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.38M. SNOA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.36, offering almost -264.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.55, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 30.52% since then. We note from Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 38.95K.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SNOA as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) trade information

Instantly SNOA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 9.23% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.14 on Tuesday, 03/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.35%. The company’s shares are currently down -26.32% year-to-date, but still up 12.37% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) is 5.66% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 59.22% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SNOA is forecast to be at a low of $9.00 and a high of $9.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -145.23% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -145.23% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SNOA Dividends

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 14 and February 18.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.63% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 6.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.89%. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 22 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 2.93% of the shares, which is about 90667.0 shares worth $0.51 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 1.19% or 36878.0 shares worth $0.21 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 30154.0 shares worth $0.17 million, making up 0.97% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 27591.0 shares worth around $0.15 million, which represents about 0.89% of the total shares outstanding.