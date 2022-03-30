Let’s Discuss The Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) Stock Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 0.99 million shares of the Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:VOD) have been traded, and its beta is 0.79. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.17, and it changed around $0.2 or 1.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $47.33B. VOD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.36, offering almost -18.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.53, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 15.38% since then. We note from Vodafone Group Public Limited Company’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 6.93 million.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:VOD) trade information

Instantly VOD has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.18% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 17.15 on Tuesday, 03/29/22 decreased the stock’s daily price by -0.12%. The company’s shares are currently up 13.66% year-to-date, but still down -0.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:VOD) is -4.12% down in the 30-day period.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) estimates and forecasts

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 7.88 percent over the past six months and at a 26.60% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -0.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.10%.

VOD Dividends

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 5.95 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.01. It is important to note, however, that the 5.95% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:VOD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company shares, and 8.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.94%. Vodafone Group Public Limited Company stock is held by 644 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 0.92% of the shares, which is about 26.05 million shares worth $388.94 million.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC, with 0.79% or 22.49 million shares worth $335.81 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard/Windsor II and Price (T.Rowe) Overseas Stock Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 10.81 million shares worth $161.64 million, making up 0.38% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Overseas Stock Fund held roughly 8.5 million shares worth around $148.75 million, which represents about 0.30% of the total shares outstanding.