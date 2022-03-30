JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ: LLL): One Stock To Trade As Economic Progress Advances – Marketing Sentinel
In the last trading session, 1.68 million shares of the JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:LLL) were traded, and its beta was 1.37. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.95, and it changed around -$0.26 or -6.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $16.43M. LLL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.16, offering almost -81.27% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.55, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 60.76% since then. We note from JX Luxventure Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 18.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.02 million.

JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:LLL) trade information

Instantly LLL has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.18% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.63 on Tuesday, 03/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 29.84%. The company’s shares are currently up 74.78% year-to-date, but still down -10.02% over the last five days. On the other hand, JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:LLL) is 119.44% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 60560.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.2 day(s).

JX Luxventure Limited (LLL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -37.10%.

LLL Dividends

JX Luxventure Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:LLL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 43.62% of JX Luxventure Limited shares, and 4.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.21%. JX Luxventure Limited stock is held by 5 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 4.64% of the shares, which is about 0.16 million shares worth $0.47 million.

Citadel Advisors LLC, with 0.38% or 12929.0 shares worth $38140.0 as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

