iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ: ISPC) Stock Forecast: By 2022, Bulls Expect $17.00 Per Share

In today’s recent session, 0.7 million shares of the iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.20, and it changed around $0.21 or 5.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $34.75M. ISPC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.98, offering almost -590.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.51, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 16.43% since then. We note from iSpecimen Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.09 million.

iSpecimen Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ISPC as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. iSpecimen Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.22 for the current quarter.

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) trade information

Instantly ISPC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.26% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.49 on Tuesday, 03/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.46%. The company’s shares are currently down -48.91% year-to-date, but still down -0.99% over the last five days. On the other hand, iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) is -2.92% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.55 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.04 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 68.89% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ISPC is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $17.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -304.76% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -138.1% from its current level to reach the projected low.

iSpecimen Inc. (ISPC) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.25 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect iSpecimen Inc. to make $3.59 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

iSpecimen Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 1.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 15.00% per year for the next five years.

ISPC Dividends

iSpecimen Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 31.18% of iSpecimen Inc. shares, and 10.81% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 15.71%. iSpecimen Inc. stock is held by 12 institutions, with Bleichroeder LP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 7.08% of the shares, which is about 0.62 million shares worth $3.61 million.

Kepos Capital Lp, with 2.58% or 0.23 million shares worth $1.31 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Micro Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 5517.0 shares worth $41432.0, making up 0.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 2160.0 shares worth around $16221.0, which represents about 0.02% of the total shares outstanding.