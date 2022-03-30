Is FTC Solar Inc.’s (NASDAQ: FTCI) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In the last trading session, 1.86 million shares of the FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.33, and it changed around -$0.52 or -8.89% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $559.70M. FTCI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.46, offering almost -190.06% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.30, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 38.09% since then. We note from FTC Solar Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.14 million.

FTC Solar Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended FTCI as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. FTC Solar Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.13 for the current quarter.

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) trade information

Instantly FTCI has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.89% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.60 on Tuesday, 03/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.24%. The company’s shares are currently down -29.50% year-to-date, but still down -15.93% over the last five days. On the other hand, FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) is 13.16% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.67 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.78 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 35.39% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FTCI is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -87.62% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 6.19% from its current level to reach the projected low.

FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) estimates and forecasts

FTC Solar Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -31.40 percent over the past six months and at a 103.03% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 23.10%.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $75.06 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect FTC Solar Inc. to make $104.42 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 58.90%.

FTCI Dividends

FTC Solar Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 75.68% of FTC Solar Inc. shares, and 23.13% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 95.11%. FTC Solar Inc. stock is held by 93 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 4.18% of the shares, which is about 3.55 million shares worth $27.65 million.

FMR, LLC, with 3.43% or 2.91 million shares worth $22.69 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 2.98 million shares worth $28.47 million, making up 3.51% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology held roughly 1.27 million shares worth around $12.16 million, which represents about 1.50% of the total shares outstanding.