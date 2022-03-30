Is AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE: AMC) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In the last trading session, 211.8 million shares of the AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) were traded, and its beta was 1.45. Most recently the company’s share price was $29.44, and it changed around $0.11 or 0.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $15.21B. AMC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $72.62, offering almost -146.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.31, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 71.77% since then. We note from AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 96.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 51.01 million.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) trade information

Instantly AMC has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.38% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 34.33 on Tuesday, 03/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.24%. The company’s shares are currently up 8.24% year-to-date, but still up 61.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) is 56.10% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 97.03 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.02 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.34, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -364.35% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AMC is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $16.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 45.65% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 96.6% from its current level to reach the projected low.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) estimates and forecasts

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -20.41 percent over the past six months and at a 77.60% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 29.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 96.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 75.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 98.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.08 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. to make $940.45 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $162.5 million and $153.43 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 565.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 513.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -34.20%.

AMC Dividends

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 08 and March 14.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.09% of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares, and 32.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 32.19%. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stock is held by 455 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 9.19% of the shares, which is about 47.19 million shares worth $1.8 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.80% or 40.02 million shares worth $1.52 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 14.51 million shares worth $552.13 million, making up 2.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 11.98 million shares worth around $423.71 million, which represents about 2.33% of the total shares outstanding.