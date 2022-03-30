Insignia Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: ISIG): Are We Watching A Disaster Or Are We Buying A Gold Mine?

In today’s recent session, 15.29 million shares of the Insignia Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) have been traded, and its beta is 1.56. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.49, and it changed around $2.73 or 31.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $16.82M. ISIG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $35.50, offering almost -208.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.80, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 58.22% since then. We note from Insignia Systems Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.45 million.

Insignia Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) trade information

Instantly ISIG has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 31.22% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.42 on Tuesday, 03/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.32%. The company’s shares are currently down -62.05% year-to-date, but still up 5.54% over the last five days. On the other hand, Insignia Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) is 6.96% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.57 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.06 day(s).

ISIG Dividends

Insignia Systems Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 07 and March 11.

Insignia Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 40.09% of Insignia Systems Inc. shares, and 22.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 37.99%. Insignia Systems Inc. stock is held by 16 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 7.21% of the shares, which is about 0.13 million shares worth $0.96 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 3.18% or 56261.0 shares worth $0.42 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 30844.0 shares worth $0.22 million, making up 1.74% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 17968.0 shares worth around $0.13 million, which represents about 1.02% of the total shares outstanding.