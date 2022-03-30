Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In today’s recent session, 1.27 million shares of the Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) have been traded, and its beta is 2.07. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.24, and it changed around $0.24 or 24.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $92.19M. INFI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.89, offering almost -213.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.82, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 33.87% since then. We note from Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 934.64K.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended INFI as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.15 for the current quarter.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) trade information

Instantly INFI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 24.59% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2500 on Tuesday, 03/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.8%. The company’s shares are currently down -55.76% year-to-date, but still down -5.21% over the last five days. On the other hand, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) is -9.52% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 82.9% from its current value. Analyst projections state that INFI is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $11.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -787.1% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -222.58% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) estimates and forecasts

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -71.23 percent over the past six months and at a -20.75% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.10%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -17.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $380k in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. to make $390k in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $467k and $512k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -18.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -23.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 23.70%.

INFI Dividends

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 11 and May 16.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.17% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 48.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 49.23%. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 140 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 7.49% of the shares, which is about 6.67 million shares worth $15.0 million.

BVF Inc., with 7.14% or 6.35 million shares worth $14.3 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 2.52 million shares worth $5.66 million, making up 2.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 2.07 million shares worth around $4.66 million, which represents about 2.33% of the total shares outstanding.