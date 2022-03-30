If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KIND) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In the last trading session, 1.12 million shares of the Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KIND) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.26, and it changed around $0.03 or 0.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $494.25M. KIND currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.59, offering almost -196.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.86, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.36% since then. We note from Nextdoor Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.75 million.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended KIND as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Nextdoor Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.07 for the current quarter.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KIND) trade information

Instantly KIND has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.48% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.35 on Tuesday, 03/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.42%. The company’s shares are currently down -20.66% year-to-date, but still up 2.45% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KIND) is -0.16% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.06 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.95 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.63, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 27.46% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KIND is forecast to be at a low of $6.50 and a high of $11.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -75.72% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -3.83% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) estimates and forecasts

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -38.20 percent over the past six months and at a 87.69% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.00%.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $54.9 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Nextdoor Holdings Inc. to make $47.6 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

KIND Dividends

Nextdoor Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KIND)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.86% of Nextdoor Holdings Inc. shares, and 91.99% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 92.79%. Nextdoor Holdings Inc. stock is held by 105 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 13.77% of the shares, which is about 10.87 million shares worth $85.8 million.

ARK Investment Management, LLC, with 7.12% or 5.62 million shares worth $44.34 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Global Technology Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 4.12 million shares worth $32.51 million, making up 5.22% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Global Technology Fund held roughly 3.36 million shares worth around $26.51 million, which represents about 4.26% of the total shares outstanding.