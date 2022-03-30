If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, 10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: TXG) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In the last trading session, 1.14 million shares of the 10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $77.25, and it changed around $6.84 or 9.71% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.87B. TXG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $208.99, offering almost -170.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $54.72, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.17% since then. We note from 10x Genomics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.24 million.

10x Genomics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended TXG as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. 10x Genomics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.09 for the current quarter.

10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) trade information

Instantly TXG has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.71% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 77.36 on Tuesday, 03/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.14%. The company’s shares are currently down -48.14% year-to-date, but still up 11.06% over the last five days. On the other hand, 10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) is -5.18% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $125.71, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 38.55% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TXG is forecast to be at a low of $95.00 and a high of $150.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -94.17% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -22.98% from its current level to reach the projected low.

10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) estimates and forecasts

10x Genomics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -47.10 percent over the past six months and at a -32.08% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 3.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 97.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 18.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 65.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $148.66 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect 10x Genomics Inc. to make $151.26 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $112.22 million and $102.51 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 32.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 47.60%.

TXG Dividends

10x Genomics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 15 and February 21.

10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.23% of 10x Genomics Inc. shares, and 95.60% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.78%. 10x Genomics Inc. stock is held by 505 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 9.13% of the shares, which is about 8.37 million shares worth $1.22 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.12% or 8.35 million shares worth $1.22 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 2.31 million shares worth $336.44 million, making up 2.52% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio held roughly 2.18 million shares worth around $383.98 million, which represents about 2.38% of the total shares outstanding.