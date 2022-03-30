iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) Stock Forecast: $15.87 Per Share In 2022 With Positive Signs

In the last trading session, 2.03 million shares of the iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) were traded, and its beta was 0.54. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.12, and it changed around -$0.07 or -5.88% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $134.01M. ICLK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.60, offering almost -1114.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.08, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 3.57% since then. We note from iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 652.02K.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ICLK as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) trade information

Instantly ICLK has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.88% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.8000 on Tuesday, 03/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 37.78%. The company’s shares are currently down -75.70% year-to-date, but still down -27.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) is -53.72% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.37, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 84.8% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ICLK is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $15.87. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1316.96% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -167.86% from its current level to reach the projected low.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -50.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 300.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 26.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $92.93 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited to make $76.14 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $78.69 million and $66.56 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 18.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 14.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 24.50%.

ICLK Dividends

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 23 and March 28.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.92% of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited shares, and 35.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 36.99%. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited stock is held by 82 institutions, with Nuveen Asset Management being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 8.19% of the shares, which is about 6.93 million shares worth $38.34 million.

Baillie Gifford and Company, with 6.29% or 5.33 million shares worth $29.46 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account and TIAA-CREF Funds-Emerging Markets Equity Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 4.65 million shares worth $25.7 million, making up 5.49% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, TIAA-CREF Funds-Emerging Markets Equity Fund held roughly 2.75 million shares worth around $18.92 million, which represents about 3.24% of the total shares outstanding.