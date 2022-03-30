HUT Stock Forecast 2022: Hut 8 Mining Corp. Remains Weak With A Upside Of 48.28%

In the last trading session, 11.07 million shares of the Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) were traded, and its beta was 2.54. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.09, and it changed around -$0.15 or -2.40% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.34B. HUT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.57, offering almost -172.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.15, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 48.28% since then. We note from Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.85 million.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) trade information

Instantly HUT has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.40% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.70 on Tuesday, 03/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.1%. The company’s shares are currently down -22.42% year-to-date, but still up 3.75% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) is -0.33% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.99 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.02 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.80, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 48.39% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HUT is forecast to be at a low of $9.48 and a high of $19.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -211.99% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -55.67% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) estimates and forecasts

Hut 8 Mining Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -24.44 percent over the past six months and at a 1,633.33% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 21.90%.

HUT Dividends

Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 23 and March 28.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.03% of Hut 8 Mining Corp. shares, and 20.42% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 20.84%. Hut 8 Mining Corp. stock is held by 110 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 1.89% of the shares, which is about 3.16 million shares worth $26.51 million.

Invesco Ltd., with 1.68% or 2.8 million shares worth $23.56 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Global X Fds-Global X FinTech Thematic ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 5.37 million shares worth $71.91 million, making up 3.21% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X FinTech Thematic ETF held roughly 1.1 million shares worth around $14.77 million, which represents about 0.66% of the total shares outstanding.