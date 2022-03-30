How To Invest In Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock. Performance & Trends

In today’s recent session, 6.4 million shares of the Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) have been traded, and its beta is 2.07. Most recently the company’s share price was $1110.32, and it changed around $10.75 or 0.98% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1104.25B. TSLA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1243.49, offering almost -11.99% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $546.98, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 50.74% since then. We note from Tesla Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 26.98 million.

Tesla Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 7 out of 42 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended TSLA as a Hold, whereas 19 deemed it a Buy, and 3 rated it as Underweight. Tesla Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $2.25 for the current quarter.

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) trade information

Instantly TSLA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.98% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1,114.77 on Tuesday, 03/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.4%. The company’s shares are currently up 4.05% year-to-date, but still up 10.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is 26.32% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $951.76, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -16.66% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TSLA is forecast to be at a low of $67.00 and a high of $1580.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -42.3% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 93.97% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) estimates and forecasts

Tesla Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 41.41 percent over the past six months and at a 42.33% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 141.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 71.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 55.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 22 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $17.66 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 21 analysts expect Tesla Inc. to make $19.4 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $10.39 billion and $11.96 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 70.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 62.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 48.60%. Tesla Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 669.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 29.80% per year for the next five years.

TSLA Dividends

Tesla Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.38% of Tesla Inc. shares, and 42.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 52.30%.