HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) Could Soon Experience A Sharp Increase In Its Share Price.

In the last trading session, 8.4 million shares of the HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) were traded, and its beta was 4.24. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.27, and it changed around -$0.03 or -1.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.19B. HIVE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.60, offering almost -146.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.50, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.92% since then. We note from HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.98 million.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) trade information

Instantly HIVE has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.30% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.34 on Tuesday, 03/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.99%. The company’s shares are currently down -14.02% year-to-date, but still up 11.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) is 11.27% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.41 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.31 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.60, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 36.94% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HIVE is forecast to be at a low of $2.80 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -120.26% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -23.35% from its current level to reach the projected low.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) estimates and forecasts

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -14.66 percent over the past six months and at a 166.67% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 45.30%.

HIVE Dividends

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 15.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.38% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. shares, and 10.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.38%. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. stock is held by 136 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 3.04% of the shares, which is about 12.46 million shares worth $32.89 million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., with 0.91% or 3.75 million shares worth $9.89 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Fidelity OTC Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 15.44 million shares worth $58.22 million, making up 3.77% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity OTC Portfolio held roughly 2.53 million shares worth around $6.68 million, which represents about 0.62% of the total shares outstanding.