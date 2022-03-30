Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI)

In the last trading session, 1.12 million shares of the Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.24, and it changed around $0.64 or 13.91% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $729.67M. QSI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.17, offering almost -170.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.72, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.01% since then. We note from Quantum-Si incorporated’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.18 million.

Quantum-Si incorporated stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended QSI as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Quantum-Si incorporated is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.14 for the current quarter.

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) trade information

Instantly QSI has showed a green trend with a performance of 13.91% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.26 on Tuesday, 03/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.38%. The company’s shares are currently down -33.42% year-to-date, but still up 5.22% over the last five days. On the other hand, Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) is 25.96% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.94 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5 day(s).

QSI Dividends

Quantum-Si incorporated’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 28.90% of Quantum-Si incorporated shares, and 39.20% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 55.14%. Quantum-Si incorporated stock is held by 109 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 11.12% of the shares, which is about 13.07 million shares worth $102.84 million.

Glenview Capital Management, Llc, with 5.11% or 6.0 million shares worth $47.22 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Smallcap World Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 10.99 million shares worth $86.49 million, making up 9.35% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held roughly 2.5 million shares worth around $20.85 million, which represents about 2.13% of the total shares outstanding.