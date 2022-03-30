Future Outlook And Stock Price Trends Among Koss Corporation Stocks (NASDAQ: KOSS)

In the last trading session, 8.19 million shares of the Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS) were traded, and its beta was -1.89. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.47, and it changed around -$0.78 or -7.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $95.46M. KOSS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $43.92, offering almost -363.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.89, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 37.8% since then. We note from Koss Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 297.30K.

Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS) trade information

Instantly KOSS has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.61% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.61 on Tuesday, 03/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.43%. The company’s shares are currently down -11.33% year-to-date, but still down -1.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS) is 23.79% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.99 day(s).

KOSS Dividends

Koss Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 26 and January 31.

Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 46.63% of Koss Corporation shares, and 5.90% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.05%. Koss Corporation stock is held by 28 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 1.81% of the shares, which is about 0.17 million shares worth $2.7 million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with 1.60% or 0.15 million shares worth $2.4 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

DFA U.S. Micro Cap Series and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 0.12 million shares worth $1.86 million, making up 1.26% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 96440.0 shares worth around $1.58 million, which represents about 1.06% of the total shares outstanding.