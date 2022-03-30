Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX)

In today’s recent session, 0.64 million shares of the Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) have been traded, and its beta is 0.97. Most recently the company’s share price was $133.53, and it changed around $1.0 or 0.75% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $47.45B. PAYX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $138.96, offering almost -4.07% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $92.74, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 30.55% since then. We note from Paychex Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.88 million.

Paychex Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 15 recommended PAYX as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Paychex Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.05 for the current quarter.

Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) trade information

Instantly PAYX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.75% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 132.89 on Tuesday, 03/29/22 decreased the stock’s daily price by -0.48%. The company’s shares are currently down -2.91% year-to-date, but still up 3.99% over the last five days. On the other hand, Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) is 11.31% up in the 30-day period.

Paychex Inc. (PAYX) estimates and forecasts

Paychex Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 24.17 percent over the past six months and at a 19.74% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -0.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 9.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 9.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 10.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.22 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect Paychex Inc. to make $1.09 billion in revenue for the quarter ending May 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 6.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 7.70%. Paychex Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -0.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 12.37% per year for the next five years.

PAYX Dividends

Paychex Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 30. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.99 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.64. It is important to note, however, that the 1.99% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.75% of Paychex Inc. shares, and 71.60% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 80.22%. Paychex Inc. stock is held by 1,834 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 8.42% of the shares, which is about 30.38 million shares worth $4.15 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.07% or 29.12 million shares worth $3.98 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 9.22 million shares worth $1.26 billion, making up 2.56% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 6.8 million shares worth around $927.69 million, which represents about 1.88% of the total shares outstanding.