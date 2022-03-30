Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (AMEX: PZG)

In the last trading session, 1.39 million shares of the Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (AMEX:PZG) were traded, and its beta was 1.85. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.69, and it changed around -$0.02 or -2.58% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $32.48M. PZG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.10, offering almost -59.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.53, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.19% since then. We note from Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.15 million.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended PZG as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.04 for the current quarter.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (AMEX:PZG) trade information

Instantly PZG has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.58% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.8050 on Tuesday, 03/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.29%. The company’s shares are currently down -1.22% year-to-date, but still down -3.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (AMEX:PZG) is 12.21% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 35700.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.42 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 70.39% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PZG is forecast to be at a low of $1.90 and a high of $2.75. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -298.55% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -175.36% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (PZG) estimates and forecasts

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -11.64 percent over the past six months and at a 17.65% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -9.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 20.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 25.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 81.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $200k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. to make $200k in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 23.30%.

PZG Dividends

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (AMEX:PZG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.71% of Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. shares, and 4.68% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.83%. Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. stock is held by 25 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 1.22% of the shares, which is about 0.49 million shares worth $0.41 million.

Royal Bank of Canada, with 0.90% or 0.36 million shares worth $0.3 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

OCM Gold Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 0.4 million shares worth $0.32 million, making up 0.99% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.34 million shares worth around $0.28 million, which represents about 0.84% of the total shares outstanding.