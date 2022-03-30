Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO)

In today’s recent session, 0.88 million shares of the Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.13, and it changed around -$0.19 or -14.76% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $124.75M. MREO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.29, offering almost -279.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.04, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 7.96% since then. We note from Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 497.10K.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) trade information

Instantly MREO has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -14.76% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4400 on Tuesday, 03/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 21.53%. The company’s shares are currently down -17.50% year-to-date, but still up 10.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) is 6.45% up in the 30-day period.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) estimates and forecasts

Mereo BioPharma Group plc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -47.62 percent over the past six months and at a 80.19% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -0.80%.

MREO Dividends

Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.24% of Mereo BioPharma Group plc shares, and 86.30% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.51%. Mereo BioPharma Group plc stock is held by 87 institutions, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 15.96% of the shares, which is about 17.26 million shares worth $27.62 million.

Rubric Capital Management LP, with 13.79% or 14.91 million shares worth $23.86 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Tekla Healthcare Investors and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 1.06 million shares worth $1.7 million, making up 0.98% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF held roughly 0.55 million shares worth around $0.88 million, which represents about 0.51% of the total shares outstanding.