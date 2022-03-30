Future Outlook And Longeveron Inc. Stock Price Performance

In today’s recent session, 1.31 million shares of the Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.29, and it changed around $0.33 or 4.74% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $153.75M. LGVN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $45.00, offering almost -517.28% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.84, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 61.04% since then. We note from Longeveron Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.02 million.

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) trade information

Instantly LGVN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.74% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.72 on Tuesday, 03/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.57%. The company’s shares are currently down -42.34% year-to-date, but still up 0.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) is 2.96% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.47 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.04 day(s).

Longeveron Inc. (LGVN) estimates and forecasts

Longeveron Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 85.11 percent over the past six months and at a 17.78% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -0.80%.

LGVN Dividends

Longeveron Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 14.

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.62% of Longeveron Inc. shares, and 8.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.14%. Longeveron Inc. stock is held by 13 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 3.33% of the shares, which is about 0.13 million shares worth $0.47 million.

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc/ny, with 2.17% or 86400.0 shares worth $0.3 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.1 million shares worth $0.36 million, making up 2.59% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 28260.0 shares worth around $99757.0, which represents about 0.71% of the total shares outstanding.