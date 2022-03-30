Future Outlook And Cyren Ltd. Stock Price Performance

In the last trading session, 1.03 million shares of the Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) were traded, and its beta was 0.22. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.48, and it changed around $0.19 or 3.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $34.02M. CYRN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.00, offering almost -193.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.98, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 69.44% since then. We note from Cyren Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.55 million.

Cyren Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CYRN as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Cyren Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) trade information

Instantly CYRN has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.02% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.90 on Tuesday, 03/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 27.19%. The company’s shares are currently up 10.88% year-to-date, but still down -17.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) is 10.77% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 78.4% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CYRN is forecast to be at a low of $30.00 and a high of $30.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -362.96% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -362.96% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -12.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.77 million in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -8.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -46.55%.

CYRN Dividends

Cyren Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 15.

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.17% of Cyren Ltd. shares, and 60.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 64.41%. Cyren Ltd. stock is held by 19 institutions, with Warburg Pincus LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 59.94% of the shares, which is about 32.21 million shares worth $20.13 million.

Armistice Capital, LLC, with 15.51% or 8.33 million shares worth $5.21 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 13132.0 shares worth $6558.0, making up 0.02% of all outstanding shares.