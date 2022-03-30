Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 6.31 million shares of the Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.70, and it changed around $0.55 or 7.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.72B. YMM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.80, offering almost -196.1% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 46.49% since then. We note from Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 15.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.99 million.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) trade information

Instantly YMM has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.69% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.19 on Tuesday, 03/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.98%. The company’s shares are currently down -8.00% year-to-date, but still up 11.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) is -16.49% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 20.55 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.17 day(s).

YMM Dividends

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. shares, and 32.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 32.59%. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. stock is held by 131 institutions, with All-Stars Investment Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 5.25% of the shares, which is about 48.99 million shares worth $410.04 million.

SC China Holding Ltd, with 3.92% or 36.51 million shares worth $305.57 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 23.0 million shares worth $192.49 million, making up 2.47% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Growth Fund held roughly 12.23 million shares worth around $152.97 million, which represents about 1.31% of the total shares outstanding.