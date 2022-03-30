Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO): One Stock To Trade As Economic Progress Advances

In today’s recent session, 1.46 million shares of the Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) have been traded, and its beta is 0.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.83, and it changed around $0.48 or 5.75% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.62B. FRO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.43, offering almost -18.12% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.10, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 30.92% since then. We note from Frontline Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.45 million.

Frontline Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended FRO as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Frontline Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.67 for the current quarter.

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) trade information

Instantly FRO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.75% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.88 on Tuesday, 03/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.56%. The company’s shares are currently up 18.10% year-to-date, but still down -1.88% over the last five days. On the other hand, Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) is -11.26% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.58 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.45 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.81, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 9.99% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FRO is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $15.92. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -80.29% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 20.72% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Frontline Ltd. (FRO) estimates and forecasts

Frontline Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -4.79 percent over the past six months and at a 335.71% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.40%.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $869.87 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Frontline Ltd. to make $1.91 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -15.70%.

FRO Dividends

Frontline Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 45.14% of Frontline Ltd. shares, and 26.02% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 47.44%. Frontline Ltd. stock is held by 205 institutions, with Folketrygdfondet being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 5.28% of the shares, which is about 10.43 million shares worth $97.73 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 3.24% or 6.41 million shares worth $60.06 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 2.75 million shares worth $24.23 million, making up 1.39% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF held roughly 1.3 million shares worth around $11.41 million, which represents about 0.66% of the total shares outstanding.