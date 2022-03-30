Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNC) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.1 million shares of the Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.91, and it changed around $0.86 or 6.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.51B. FLNC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $39.40, offering almost -183.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.82, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.4% since then. We note from Fluence Energy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.45 million.

Fluence Energy Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended FLNC as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Fluence Energy Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.32 for the current quarter.

Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) trade information

Instantly FLNC has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.59% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.02 on Tuesday, 03/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.39%. The company’s shares are currently down -60.88% year-to-date, but still down -2.32% over the last five days. On the other hand, Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) is 2.81% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.14, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 55.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FLNC is forecast to be at a low of $14.00 and a high of $53.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -281.02% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -0.65% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) estimates and forecasts

Fluence Energy Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 81.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $204.94 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Fluence Energy Inc. to make $233.95 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

FLNC Dividends

Fluence Energy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on December 08.

Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.03% of Fluence Energy Inc. shares, and 62.56% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 62.58%. Fluence Energy Inc. stock is held by 34 institutions, with PGIM Jennison Utility Fd being the largest institutional investor. By Oct 30, 2021, it held 1.96% of the shares, which is about 1.06 million shares worth $37.84 million.

Mainstay Winslow Large Cap Growth Fund, with 1.48% or 0.8 million shares worth $28.46 million as of Oct 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.