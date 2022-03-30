Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE): A Competitive Analysis And Growth Prospects

In today’s recent session, 1.33 million shares of the Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) have been traded, and its beta is 1.39. Most recently the company’s share price was $162.83, and it changed around -$8.56 or -4.99% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.74B. FIVE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $237.86, offering almost -46.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $143.44, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 11.91% since then. We note from Five Below Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 802.47K.

Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) trade information

Instantly FIVE has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.99% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 176.15 on Tuesday, 03/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.56%. The company’s shares are currently down -17.16% year-to-date, but still up 2.79% over the last five days. On the other hand, Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) is 4.76% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.81 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.89 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $226.89, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 28.23% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FIVE is forecast to be at a low of $176.00 and a high of $300.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -84.24% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -8.09% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Five Below Inc. (FIVE) estimates and forecasts

Five Below Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -8.32 percent over the past six months and at a 133.49% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 13.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 1.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 45.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 17 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.01 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Five Below Inc. to make $685.66 million in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 17.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.90%. Five Below Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -29.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 39.47% per year for the next five years.

FIVE Dividends

Five Below Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 15 and March 21.

Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.81% of Five Below Inc. shares, and 100.48% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 102.32%. Five Below Inc. stock is held by 574 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 9.09% of the shares, which is about 5.09 million shares worth $900.12 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.32% or 4.66 million shares worth $824.14 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 1.57 million shares worth $278.2 million, making up 2.81% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 1.51 million shares worth around $298.46 million, which represents about 2.70% of the total shares outstanding.