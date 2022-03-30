First BanCorp. (NYSE: FBP) Could See A Rise In Prices Shortly.

In today’s recent session, 1.77 million shares of the First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) have been traded, and its beta is 1.21. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.69, and it changed around -$0.54 or -3.79% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.77B. FBP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.62, offering almost -21.4% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.88, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 20.53% since then. We note from First BanCorp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.88 million.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) trade information

Instantly FBP has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.79% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.25 on Tuesday, 03/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.93%. The company’s shares are currently up 3.27% year-to-date, but still up 5.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) is 0.78% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.29 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.42 day(s).

First BanCorp. (FBP) estimates and forecasts

First BanCorp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 6.83 percent over the past six months and at a 0.71% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -11.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 18.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 35.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 23.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $186.06 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect First BanCorp. to make $147.22 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $177.76 million and $179.48 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 4.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -18.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 24.90%. First BanCorp. earnings are expected to increase by 186.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 14.40% per year for the next five years.

FBP Dividends

First BanCorp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 25 and April 29. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.81 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.40. It is important to note, however, that the 2.81% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.76% of First BanCorp. shares, and 95.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.61%. First BanCorp. stock is held by 329 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 15.01% of the shares, which is about 30.86 million shares worth $405.82 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 11.62% or 23.9 million shares worth $314.31 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 13.99 million shares worth $191.01 million, making up 6.80% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series held roughly 5.96 million shares worth around $81.35 million, which represents about 2.90% of the total shares outstanding.