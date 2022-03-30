EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 3.42 million shares of the EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.97, and it changed around $0.94 or 7.81% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.67B. EVGO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.59, offering almost -51.04% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 46.03% since then. We note from EVgo Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.33 million.

EVgo Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended EVGO as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. EVgo Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.12 for the current quarter.

EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO) trade information

Instantly EVGO has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.81% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 13.20 on Tuesday, 03/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.74%. The company’s shares are currently up 30.48% year-to-date, but still up 13.67% over the last five days. On the other hand, EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO) is 25.07% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 20.18% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EVGO is forecast to be at a low of $9.00 and a high of $27.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -108.17% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 30.61% from its current level to reach the projected low.

EVgo Inc. (EVGO) estimates and forecasts

EVgo Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 48.23 percent over the past six months and at a 43.10% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.40%.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.13 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect EVgo Inc. to make $10.77 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

EVGO Dividends

EVgo Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 28 and April 01.

EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.24% of EVgo Inc. shares, and 42.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 42.72%. EVgo Inc. stock is held by 155 institutions, with Pictet Asset Management SA being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 5.81% of the shares, which is about 3.99 million shares worth $39.68 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.86% or 2.65 million shares worth $26.38 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Delaware Ivy Small Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 3.01 million shares worth $37.66 million, making up 4.37% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Delaware Ivy Small Cap Growth Fund held roughly 1.08 million shares worth around $10.74 million, which represents about 1.57% of the total shares outstanding.