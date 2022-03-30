Enveric Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENVB) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 2.32 million shares of the Enveric Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) were traded, and its beta was 1.84. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.37, and it changed around $0.02 or 5.79% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $18.86M. ENVB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.74, offering almost -910.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.24, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 35.14% since then. We note from Enveric Biosciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.69 million.

Enveric Biosciences Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ENVB as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Enveric Biosciences Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.15 for the current quarter.

Enveric Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) trade information

Instantly ENVB has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.79% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4000 on Tuesday, 03/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.5%. The company’s shares are currently down -60.72% year-to-date, but still up 17.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, Enveric Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) is 33.08% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.10, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 66.36% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ENVB is forecast to be at a low of $0.20 and a high of $2.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -440.54% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 45.95% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Enveric Biosciences Inc. (ENVB) estimates and forecasts

Enveric Biosciences Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -82.69 percent over the past six months and at a 53.78% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -0.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 41.30%.

ENVB Dividends

Enveric Biosciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 23 and November 24.

Enveric Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.11% of Enveric Biosciences Inc. shares, and 10.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.85%. Enveric Biosciences Inc. stock is held by 38 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 2.33% of the shares, which is about 0.76 million shares worth $0.71 million.

Pura Vida Investments, LLC, with 2.28% or 0.74 million shares worth $0.69 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.56 million shares worth $0.52 million, making up 1.73% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF held roughly 0.3 million shares worth around $0.28 million, which represents about 0.92% of the total shares outstanding.