Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: ELMS) Could See A Rise In Prices Shortly.

In the last trading session, 1.52 million shares of the Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.58, and it changed around $0.29 or 22.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $205.15M. ELMS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.00, offering almost -659.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.90, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 43.04% since then. We note from Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.14 million.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) trade information

Instantly ELMS has showed a green trend with a performance of 22.48% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.6100 on Tuesday, 03/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.86%. The company’s shares are currently down -77.52% year-to-date, but still up 18.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) is -27.52% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.66 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.79 day(s).

Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. (ELMS) estimates and forecasts

ELMS Dividends

Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 54.19% of Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. shares, and 15.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 33.47%. Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. stock is held by 62 institutions, with Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 2.36% of the shares, which is about 2.92 million shares worth $21.59 million.

Partners Capital Investment Group, LLP, with 1.99% or 2.46 million shares worth $18.21 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and PGIM Jennison Small Company Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.78 million shares worth $5.74 million, making up 0.63% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, PGIM Jennison Small Company Fd held roughly 0.76 million shares worth around $6.74 million, which represents about 0.61% of the total shares outstanding.