Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS): Are We Watching A Disaster Or Are We Buying A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 4.88 million shares of the Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $62.77, and it changed around $6.92 or 12.39% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.81B. BROS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $81.40, offering almost -29.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $32.42, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 48.35% since then. We note from Dutch Bros Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.99 million.

Dutch Bros Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended BROS as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Dutch Bros Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) trade information

Instantly BROS has showed a green trend with a performance of 12.39% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 64.93 on Tuesday, 03/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.33%. The company’s shares are currently up 23.30% year-to-date, but still up 5.73% over the last five days. On the other hand, Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) is 30.20% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.03 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.67 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $66.88, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 6.15% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BROS is forecast to be at a low of $53.00 and a high of $85.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -35.42% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 15.56% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) estimates and forecasts

Dutch Bros Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 42.98 percent over the past six months and at a 3.33% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -2.20%.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $125.97 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Dutch Bros Inc. to make $140.54 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

BROS Dividends

Dutch Bros Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.52% of Dutch Bros Inc. shares, and 51.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 63.67%. Dutch Bros Inc. stock is held by 162 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 7.56% of the shares, which is about 2.6 million shares worth $112.78 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.42% or 1.52 million shares worth $65.91 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Dynamic Leisure & Entertainment ETF and Janus Henderson Venture Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 0.72 million shares worth $38.27 million, making up 2.10% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Janus Henderson Venture Fund held roughly 0.63 million shares worth around $27.46 million, which represents about 1.84% of the total shares outstanding.