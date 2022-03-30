D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ: HEPS)’s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In the last trading session, 1.28 million shares of the D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.29, and it changed around $0.08 or 3.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $755.70M. HEPS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.23, offering almost -565.07% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.55, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 32.31% since then. We note from D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 928.13K.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended HEPS as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.7 for the current quarter.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) trade information

Instantly HEPS has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.62% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.38 on Tuesday, 03/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.78%. The company’s shares are currently up 19.90% year-to-date, but still up 16.84% over the last five days. On the other hand, D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) is 28.65% up in the 30-day period.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (HEPS) estimates and forecasts

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -67.33 percent over the past six months and at a 35.21% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -1.10%.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.97 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi to make $1.78 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi earnings are expected to increase by -260.40% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -3.20% per year for the next five years.

HEPS Dividends

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi shares, and 24.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 24.46%. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi stock is held by 60 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 6.71% of the shares, which is about 19.2 million shares worth $131.68 million.

Genesis Investment Management, LLP, with 4.74% or 13.54 million shares worth $92.91 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Emerging Markets Stock Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Science & Technology Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 4.44 million shares worth $20.21 million, making up 1.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Science & Technology Fund held roughly 2.82 million shares worth around $19.34 million, which represents about 0.99% of the total shares outstanding.