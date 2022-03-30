Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ: HLTH): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In the last trading session, 1.83 million shares of the Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.70, and it changed around -$0.04 or -0.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $983.43M. HLTH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.55, offering almost -236.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.45, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 3.73% since then. We note from Cue Health Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 644.99K.

Cue Health Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended HLTH as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Cue Health Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter.

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH) trade information

Instantly HLTH has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.59% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.56 on Tuesday, 03/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 21.73%. The company’s shares are currently down -50.04% year-to-date, but still down -21.64% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH) is -18.98% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.2 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.26 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.63, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 42.39% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HLTH is forecast to be at a low of $9.50 and a high of $16.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -138.81% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -41.79% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cue Health Inc. (HLTH) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $164.1 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Cue Health Inc. to make $143.58 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

HLTH Dividends

Cue Health Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.86% of Cue Health Inc. shares, and 43.67% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 55.88%. Cue Health Inc. stock is held by 86 institutions, with Acme, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 10.41% of the shares, which is about 15.24 million shares worth $204.38 million.

Koch Industries, Inc., with 6.13% or 8.97 million shares worth $120.31 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 2.38 million shares worth $28.05 million, making up 1.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.31 million shares worth around $4.14 million, which represents about 0.21% of the total shares outstanding.