Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTD) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In today’s recent session, 3.85 million shares of the Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) have been traded, and its beta is 0.94. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.18, and it changed around $0.04 or 3.54% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $23.10M. CRTD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.80, offering almost -730.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.03, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 12.71% since then. We note from Creatd Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 454.57K.

Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) trade information

Instantly CRTD has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.54% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2900 on Tuesday, 03/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.53%. The company’s shares are currently down -45.45% year-to-date, but still down -0.87% over the last five days. On the other hand, Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) is -19.72% down in the 30-day period.

Creatd Inc. (CRTD) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 167.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $172k in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -46.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.70%.

CRTD Dividends

Creatd Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 30 and April 04.

Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.59% of Creatd Inc. shares, and 5.54% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.27%. Creatd Inc. stock is held by 20 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 3.76% of the shares, which is about 0.69 million shares worth $1.44 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.56% or 0.1 million shares worth $0.21 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.55 million shares worth $1.16 million, making up 3.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.13 million shares worth around $0.26 million, which represents about 0.69% of the total shares outstanding.