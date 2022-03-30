Could Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 7.15 million shares of the Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.36, and it changed around $0.3 or 3.72% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $39.73B. NU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.24, offering almost -46.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.55, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.61% since then. We note from Nu Holdings Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 12.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.23 million.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) trade information

Instantly NU has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.72% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.48 on Tuesday, 03/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.42%. The company’s shares are currently down -10.87% year-to-date, but still up 4.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) is 9.28% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 49.75 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.85 day(s).

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) estimates and forecasts

Nu Holdings Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $401.01 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Nu Holdings Ltd. to make $443.62 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

NU Dividends

Nu Holdings Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.13% of Nu Holdings Ltd. shares, and 33.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 41.58%.