Could Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 2.32 million shares of the Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.31, and it changed around $0.45 or 15.73% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $96.95M. HLBZ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $41.88, offering almost -1165.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.40, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.49% since then. We note from Helbiz Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 652.15K.

Helbiz Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended HLBZ as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Helbiz Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.25 for the current quarter.

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) trade information

Instantly HLBZ has showed a green trend with a performance of 15.73% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.47 on Tuesday, 03/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.61%. The company’s shares are currently down -39.71% year-to-date, but still up 9.97% over the last five days. On the other hand, Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) is 16.14% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.21 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.32 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 74.54% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HLBZ is forecast to be at a low of $13.00 and a high of $13.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -292.75% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -292.75% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.8 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Helbiz Inc. to make $9.4 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

HLBZ Dividends

Helbiz Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 15.

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 87.48% of Helbiz Inc. shares, and 1.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.47%. Helbiz Inc. stock is held by 10 institutions, with Jane Street Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 0.11% of the shares, which is about 32903.0 shares worth $0.42 million.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., with 0.05% or 16277.0 shares worth $0.21 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 4659.0 shares worth $47568.0, making up 0.02% of all outstanding shares.