Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY)’s Stock Market Position Could Improve In The Coming Months

In today’s recent session, 0.95 million shares of the Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) have been traded, and its beta is 2.47. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.05, and it changed around -$0.37 or -3.93% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.81B. COTY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.12, offering almost -22.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.24, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 20.0% since then. We note from Coty Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.69 million.

Coty Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended COTY as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Coty Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter.

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) trade information

Instantly COTY has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.93% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.50 on Tuesday, 03/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.74%. The company’s shares are currently down -10.29% year-to-date, but still up 4.90% over the last five days. On the other hand, Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) is 2.73% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.67 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.24 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.65, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 28.46% from its current value. Analyst projections state that COTY is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -120.99% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 11.6% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Coty Inc. (COTY) estimates and forecasts

Coty Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 17.31 percent over the past six months and at a 30.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.20%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 14.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.62 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Coty Inc. to make $1.16 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -20.00%. Coty Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 85.00% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -5.90% per year for the next five years.

COTY Dividends

Coty Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 07 and February 11.

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 58.72% of Coty Inc. shares, and 34.49% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.56%. Coty Inc. stock is held by 400 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 4.43% of the shares, which is about 36.28 million shares worth $285.2 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.74% or 30.59 million shares worth $240.45 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 9.28 million shares worth $72.91 million, making up 1.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 9.05 million shares worth around $76.71 million, which represents about 1.11% of the total shares outstanding.