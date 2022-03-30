Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) Stock Forecast: By 2022, Bulls Expect $3.00 Per Share

In the last trading session, 1.37 million shares of the Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) were traded, and its beta was 1.88. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.54, and it changed around $0.05 or 10.20% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $61.91M. CRBP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.29, offering almost -324.07% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.30, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 44.44% since then. We note from Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.34 million.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) trade information

Instantly CRBP has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.20% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6240 on Tuesday, 03/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.46%. The company’s shares are currently down -12.29% year-to-date, but still up 17.39% over the last five days. On the other hand, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) is 56.16% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.4 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.61 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 73.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CRBP is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -455.56% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -85.19% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) estimates and forecasts

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -49.06 percent over the past six months and at a 40.54% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -10.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 21.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -71.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $230k in revenue for the current quarter. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $658k and $648k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -65.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 5.30%.

CRBP Dividends

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 14 and March 18.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.42% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares, and 36.47% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 36.62%. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. stock is held by 103 institutions, with ETF Managers Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 11.26% of the shares, which is about 14.1 million shares worth $14.38 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.37% or 5.47 million shares worth $5.58 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 14.1 million shares worth $14.38 million, making up 11.26% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.52 million shares worth around $3.59 million, which represents about 2.81% of the total shares outstanding.