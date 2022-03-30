Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ: CNDT): Today’s Most Interesting Shares

In today’s recent session, 0.97 million shares of the Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) have been traded, and its beta is 1.87. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.15, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.39% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.11B. CNDT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.50, offering almost -65.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.12, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 20.0% since then. We note from Conduent Incorporated’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.11 million.

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) trade information

Instantly CNDT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.39% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.21 on Tuesday, 03/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.15%. The company’s shares are currently down -3.93% year-to-date, but still up 5.12% over the last five days. On the other hand, Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) is 5.34% up in the 30-day period.

Conduent Incorporated (CNDT) estimates and forecasts

Conduent Incorporated share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -22.39 percent over the past six months and at a -46.27% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -0.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -53.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -65.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -5.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $992 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Conduent Incorporated to make $950.33 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.03 billion and $1.03 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -3.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -7.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 48.30%.

CNDT Dividends

Conduent Incorporated’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 03 and May 09.

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.38% of Conduent Incorporated shares, and 79.81% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.46%. Conduent Incorporated stock is held by 334 institutions, with Icahn, Carl, C. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 18.05% of the shares, which is about 38.15 million shares worth $203.72 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.68% or 16.24 million shares worth $86.7 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 4.5 million shares worth $24.02 million, making up 2.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 4.1 million shares worth around $21.89 million, which represents about 1.94% of the total shares outstanding.