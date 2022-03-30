CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF) In 2022: Is This Company Worth Thinking About Investing In?

In today’s recent session, 1.43 million shares of the CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CF) have been traded, and its beta is 1.03. Most recently the company’s share price was $101.63, and it changed around $1.85 or 1.85% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $20.10B. CF at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $109.80, offering almost -8.04% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $43.19, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 57.5% since then. We note from CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.56 million.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CF) trade information

Instantly CF has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.85% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 109.80 on Tuesday, 03/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.44%. The company’s shares are currently up 40.97% year-to-date, but still down -0.22% over the last five days. On the other hand, CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CF) is 22.90% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.41 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.24 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $97.85, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -3.86% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CF is forecast to be at a low of $65.00 and a high of $131.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -28.9% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 36.04% from its current level to reach the projected low.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) estimates and forecasts

CF Industries Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 76.17 percent over the past six months and at a 272.88% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 682.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 408.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 53.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.38 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect CF Industries Holdings Inc. to make $2.32 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.1 billion and $1.05 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 116.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 121.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 41.00%. CF Industries Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 187.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 62.70% per year for the next five years.

CF Dividends

CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 15 and February 21. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.20 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.20. It is important to note, however, that the 1.20% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 3.04 per year.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.39% of CF Industries Holdings Inc. shares, and 91.74% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 92.10%. CF Industries Holdings Inc. stock is held by 887 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 11.96% of the shares, which is about 25.65 million shares worth $1.82 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.57% or 20.53 million shares worth $1.45 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Equity Income Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 6.09 million shares worth $339.95 million, making up 2.84% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Equity Income Fund held roughly 4.71 million shares worth around $333.37 million, which represents about 2.20% of the total shares outstanding.