Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In today’s recent session, 8.44 million shares of the Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) have been traded, and its beta is 2.06. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.74, and it changed around -$0.19 or -0.95% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $22.45B. CCL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.52, offering almost -59.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.94, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 24.32% since then. We note from Carnival Corporation & plc’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 39.22 million.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) trade information

Instantly CCL has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.95% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 20.40 on Tuesday, 03/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.24%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.94% year-to-date, but still up 5.28% over the last five days. On the other hand, Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) is -1.97% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.15, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 10.88% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CCL is forecast to be at a low of $17.00 and a high of $38.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -92.5% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 13.88% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) estimates and forecasts

Carnival Corporation & plc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -23.84 percent over the past six months and at a 71.10% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 29.40%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 807.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.29 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Carnival Corporation & plc to make $3.3 billion in revenue for the quarter ending May 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -33.70%.

CCL Dividends

Carnival Corporation & plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 05 and April 11.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.99% of Carnival Corporation & plc shares, and 53.54% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 58.83%. Carnival Corporation & plc stock is held by 1,020 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 8.85% of the shares, which is about 86.21 million shares worth $2.16 billion.

Public Investment Fund, with 5.22% or 50.83 million shares worth $1.27 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 23.35 million shares worth $584.09 million, making up 2.40% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 18.68 million shares worth around $467.24 million, which represents about 1.92% of the total shares outstanding.