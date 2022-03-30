Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In the last trading session, 1.08 million shares of the Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) were traded, and its beta was 1.39. Most recently the company’s share price was $36.12, and it changed around $0.45 or 1.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.39B. CSIQ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $51.00, offering almost -41.2% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $23.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 35.63% since then. We note from Canadian Solar Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.11 million.

Canadian Solar Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended CSIQ as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Canadian Solar Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.3 for the current quarter.

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) trade information

Instantly CSIQ has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.26% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 37.52 on Tuesday, 03/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.73%. The company’s shares are currently up 15.44% year-to-date, but still down -2.93% over the last five days. On the other hand, Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) is 14.09% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $43.71, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 17.36% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CSIQ is forecast to be at a low of $35.00 and a high of $55.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -52.27% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 3.1% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) estimates and forecasts

Canadian Solar Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 7.47 percent over the past six months and at a 192.92% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 23.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 172.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -36.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 53.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.59 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Canadian Solar Inc. to make $1.45 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.04 billion and $1.05 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 52.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 37.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 4.20%. Canadian Solar Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -41.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 12.00% per year for the next five years.

CSIQ Dividends

Canadian Solar Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 16 and March 21.

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 23.05% of Canadian Solar Inc. shares, and 53.48% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 69.50%. Canadian Solar Inc. stock is held by 267 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 7.79% of the shares, which is about 4.67 million shares worth $161.7 million.

Invesco Ltd., with 4.79% or 2.87 million shares worth $99.39 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and GMO Resources Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 2.13 million shares worth $81.0 million, making up 3.56% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, GMO Resources Fund held roughly 1.18 million shares worth around $44.77 million, which represents about 1.97% of the total shares outstanding.