Can The Valens Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VLNS) Shares Make A Higher Price Run?

In today’s recent session, 0.68 million shares of the The Valens Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VLNS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.61. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.82, and it changed around -$0.51 or -22.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $178.01M. VLNS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.93, offering almost -445.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.63, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 10.44% since then. We note from The Valens Company Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 88.50K.

The Valens Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VLNS) trade information

Instantly VLNS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -22.10% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.47 on Tuesday, 03/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 26.32%. The company’s shares are currently down -4.90% year-to-date, but still down -1.69% over the last five days. On the other hand, The Valens Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VLNS) is 12.83% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.79, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 73.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VLNS is forecast to be at a low of $2.50 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -449.45% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -37.36% from its current level to reach the projected low.

The Valens Company Inc. (VLNS) estimates and forecasts

The Valens Company Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -60.77 percent over the past six months and at a 71.43% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.80%.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $21.17 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect The Valens Company Inc. to make $24.62 million in revenue for the quarter ending Feb 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -12.50%.

VLNS Dividends

The Valens Company Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 22 and February 28.

The Valens Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VLNS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.45% of The Valens Company Inc. shares, and 13.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 15.70%. The Valens Company Inc. stock is held by 27 institutions, with AdvisorShares Investments, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 0.84% of the shares, which is about 0.57 million shares worth $1.41 million.

National Bank of Canada/FI, with 0.24% or 0.16 million shares worth $0.4 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 4.33 million shares worth $14.53 million, making up 6.34% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF held roughly 1.21 million shares worth around $4.06 million, which represents about 1.77% of the total shares outstanding.